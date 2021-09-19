WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has issued a safety alert for the City of Weston after, officials said, a fox in the area tested positive for rabies.

The alert, issued Sunday afternoon, extends to the areas North of Weston Hills Drive, West of Southwest 196th Avenue, East of North Ridge Drive and South of Griffin Road.

A mother of three who lives in Weston said the announcement has put her on high alert.

According to health officials, rabies attacks the nervous system and could be fatal to warm-blooded animals and even humans.

Health officials urge Broward residents and visitors to have their pets vaccinated for rabies as soon as possible. They advise keeping pets and children away from raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes and other wild animals.

They also provided the following additional tips:

Make sure inoculations are up to date for vaccinated pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow pets to run free. Leash laws should be followed, and pets and livestock need to be secured on residents’ property.

If pets or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Broward County Animal Services.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pet to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

