Rabies alert issued for part of Fort Lauderdale after raccoon bites

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has issued a rabies alert for a portion of Fort Lauderdale, days after a raccoon bit two women in the Shady Banks neighborhood.

Officials on Monday said they issued the alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Officials warned that pets that are not vaccinated are at risk of contracting rabies.

The rabies alert will remain in effect for 60 days. It encompasses the following boundaries:

Southwest Ninth Street to the North

I-95 to the West

South fork of the New River to the East

South fork of the New River to the South

Officials all domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies, and residents should avoild all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

The raccoon attacks took place Friday morning and prompted Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife to try and remove the animal.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only preventive measure for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

Residents and visitors are also advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property.

If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact animal control services.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Officials said anyone who has been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Broward FDOH at 954-467-4700.

For further information on rabies, click here.

