Questions swirl as families of Pembroke Park plane crash victims seek answers

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The families of two men killed when their plane slammed into a storage building in Pembroke Park said they have questions about the crash, pointing to the victims’ years of experience as pilots and flight instructors.

Grieving loved ones said they want to know what caused the plane that Nissan Giat and Joaquin Ricalde were flying to go down near the intersection of Pembroke Park and South Park roads, just west of Interstate 95, Friday morning.

“In between the two pilots is more than 40,000 hours of experience in an aircraft,” said Giat’s wife, Viví Davidoff Giat.

Between the two them, loved ones said, they have more than 30 years of experience in addition to those 40,000 flight hours.

Ricalde’s son, Rommel Ricalde, called his father a devoted family man who worked tirelessly to provide for his family, as well as a dinosaur of the skies because of his thousands of logged flight hours.

“My father and Nissan both were great pilots, and with 30 years of experience, they’ve been flying longer than I’ve been alive. I’m 23,” he said.

Davidoff Giat, herself a pilot, said her husband was a longtime flight trainer who taught thousands of other pilots and can’t begin to speculate what went wrong on Friday.

“My husband was an extremely amazing pilot with a very high skill that, thanks to him, I become the pilot I am, with thousands and thousands of hours,” she said.

“Whatever happened, obviously, there’s going to be an investigation, but I very much doubt that it was their fault,” said Rommel, “and I refuse to believe that, ’cause they were both amazing pilots who lived for their families and did everything they could to make sure their families were happy and had everything they needed.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

