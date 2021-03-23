PVC pipes found blocking Weston Road lead to NB lane closures

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities in Weston shut down northbound traffic on a major roadway while they deal with a pipe problem.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies closed the northbound lanes of Weston Road just north of Royal Palm Boulevard after two large bundles of PVC pipes were found blocking the street, Monday night.

#TrafficAlert #Weston – Weston Road northbound blocked due to bundles of pvc pipe blocking road. Just north of Royal Palm. pic.twitter.com/5Ac3NWVbvv — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) March 23, 2021

It remains unclear how the bundles ended up there.

As of late Monday night, only one northbound lane was closed to traffic.

