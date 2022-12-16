PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care.

It’s something most of us have done at one time or another: left our car doors unlocked.

“It was so fast, I didn’t think it would matter,” said Georgina.

But this time, it did.

That’s Georgina and her young son all the way on the left of your screen, as she dropped him off at Learning City Academy in Pembroke Pines, Thursday morning.

That’s her white BMW parked up against the sidewalk.

“It was a quick, ‘Oh, I’m going to drop him off,'” she said.

Then, a white car pulls around and slowly approaches as Georgina heads inside.

Eight seconds after she had gone inside, the car pulls up, someone gets out of the passenger side and although the view is obscured by a pillar, you can see the person remains close to Georgina’s car.

Just 34 seconds after Georgina had gone inside, the car speeds off.

“I saw that my bags weren’t on the floor of the passenger seat,” Georgina said, “so I was like, ‘Where’s my bag?'”

The thief had grabbed a bag carrying her ID, passport, work items and $1500 in cash, as well as a makeup bag.

This time of year, police urge people to be extra cautious with bags and packages left in cars, but like so many, Georgina thought she’d be OK with such a quick stop, and the video shows the people in the car clearly watched her leave the car.

“This area is safe, so I felt safe being able to run in and out,” said Georgina. “I’m feeling violated. It’s hurtful. It’s just shocking to me people do stuff like that.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.