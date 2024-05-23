LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on Thursday morning ended with a car in flames, leaving one person dead and several others injured in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident occurred on the southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue near Northwest 14th Street, at around 4:24 a.m. on Thursday.

Live video footage showed glass and debris scattered on the street, with evidence markers all over the crash site.

Police responded to a 911 call and found a crash involving a silver Chevrolet sedan and a blue Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Footage from the scene showed the Mercedes engulfed in flames, with firefighters rescuing a woman from the burning vehicle.

Paramedics transported one man who was in the Chevrolet to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said three adults who were in the the Mercedes were also transported to BHMC with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed the Chevrolet traveling north on 31st Avenue as it attempted to turn when, suddenly, the blue Mercedes slammed into the sedan.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise, comparing the sound to a bomb. One person said the incident looked like “pure chaos.”

One witness described how the manager at a nearby convenience store rushed to both cars to try to help.

“The guy who works here, he ran into the store, got the fire extinguisher,” said a witness. “He was [using the extinguisher] but the [fire] wouldn’t go out.”

The manager told 7News he didn’t realize at first just how bad the accident was.

“And then he said, ‘There’s two more people in the car,'” said the manager. “So I run back into the store, go in the kitchen and grab a fire extinguisher. Run back out and I tried to help the officer that was there.”

The manager said he didn’t think twice about grabbing a fire extinguisher.

“If it was me, that’s what I would want somebody else to do,” he said.

The manager who helped the woman said one officer in particular was a hero. Earlier video footage showed a Lauderhill Police officer using a baton to shatter a car window while assisting fire rescue in extracting the occupants.

“He actually dragged someone out of the car,” said the manager. “He’s a bigger hero than me.”

The conditions of the three adults who were transported to the hospital are unknown.

In a separate incident, a crash in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood damaged the New Solid Rock M.B. Church. Two vehicles smashed into the side of the building, causing significant damage.

Back in Lauderhill, traffic homicide investigators and crime scene investigations remained on the scene for hours as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.