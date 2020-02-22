Puppy stolen from Pembroke Pines Petland dropped off at fire station

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A chocolate English bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Petland in Pembroke Pines has been found safe and is back at the store after he was dropped off at a fire station in Miami Gardens.

Store owner Luis Marquez expressed his gratitude toward everyone who lent a helping hand in ensuring 13-week-old Oscar was recovered.

“Thanks to you guys and the community, we got Oscar back this morning,” Marquez said on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the theft at the store located along the 300 block of North University Drive, just before 7 p.m., Friday.

“We had two guys walk into our location, they distracted some of my employees, they grabbed Oscar the English bulldog, and they jetted out of here,” said Marquez.

But just hours later, early Saturday morning, Marquez said he got a call that firefighters in Miami Gardens had the puppy at their station.

“They had called us and said the pup had been dropped off there,” said Marquez. “I don’t know what it was, but I have a feeling that the crooks didn’t want to deal with being on camera for many more days.”

Marquez said Oscar seemed to be just fine, but he had a veterinarian check him out to make sure.

“He got back, he had two big bowls of food, so obviously, he was hungry,” he said.

Because of the entire ordeal, Marquez said that instead of selling Oscar, they’re going to give him to a deserving family.

“If you have a child that’s going through something, if you’re an elderly person with disabilities and you need a new family member, please send us an email at luis@petlandflorida.com,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.