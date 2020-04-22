Publix gives financial aid to farmers, food security to struggling families during COVID-19 pandemic

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix is stepping up with their plan to give financial aid to farmers with produce surpluses and food security to those who desperately need it.

The grocery chain has announced the launching of an initiative to purchase fresh dairy and produce from farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and bringing them to food banks across South Florida.

On Wednesday, Publix kicked off the initiative by donating to Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park.

The organization has been doing what they can to give to the people who have lost their jobs amid the crisis and do not have enough money to feed their families, especially those with children out of school who typically count on school districts for food.

Feeding America estimates a total of 1.7 million additional people will face food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

