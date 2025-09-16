PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix partnered with Feeding South Florida to help neighbors in need as part of their annual Publix Serves Week.

Publix Serves Week is a community program where associates of the grocery chain volunteer to help the environment and fight hunger in local communities.

Over 100 employees arrived to Feeding South Florida headquarters in Pembroke Park to pack supplies for the community.

Publix also donated $500,000 to the non-profit organization.

“It’s going to be able to provide 2 million meals for families here in the four county area from Palm Beach down to Monroe County,” said president and chief executive officer of Feeding South Florida Paco Velez.

Both organizations say their mission is to provide hunger relief and help neighbors who really need it.

Publix employees will continue to volunteer for the rest of the week, the company says.

