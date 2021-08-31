(WSVN) - A South Florida man is now holding the keys to his new car as the winner of an annual giveaway.

The supermarket manager, who has been giving to his community for years, got something back today.

Dale Kangoo has been a Publix employee for 23 years. Tuesday was his lucky day.

“It’s great. I’ve never won anything this big,” he said.

Dale won a car. The United Way of Broward County surprised him with the new Ford Escape S.

Every year, they give away a car to someone who’s donated to the United Way a minimum of $365 a year.

Kangoo’s been doing that for years.

“Ever since I was 18, I’ve been donating to United Way, and I’ve been doing it ever since, and I know United Way does a lot for the community,” he said.

Kangoo was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 entries and said on day one of the job, he was taught to give back.

“When I was a kid, I started as a bagger and kept getting promoted, and I’ve come across some good people with Publix, and they’ve instilled this in me,” he said.

The people with United Way of Broward County said donors give not to get something but to help others in the community.

“It’s really our way to tell donors thank you so much for being so selfless and for donating, and guess what? Once a year, we get to honor you and award a car to you,” said a United Way spokesperson.

And now Dale’s generosity is coming back to him.

“On behalf of the Holeman group, presenting you with a new 2021 Ford Escape S. Congrats and best of luck with it,” said a Holeman Group spokesperson.

Channel 7 and the Ansin family have been proud sponsors of the United Way for many years. Holeman Automotive Group donated the car.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.