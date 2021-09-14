PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix is going a long way to feed a need in the community.

The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday that it has donated $200,000 to Feeding South Florida.

In addition to the money, Publix gave 3,687,207 pounds of produce to the charity.

The donation comes during Hunger Action Month, a time meant to raise awareness to food insecurity and inspire action to alleviate hunger.

