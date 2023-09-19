PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix Supermarkets, the renowned supermarket chain, is stepping up to address the issue of hunger during Hunger Relief Month. Publix associates in seven states, including Florida, are actively participating in this initiative.

Volunteers from Publix are diligently packing food donation boxes and these provisions will find a new home in the Feeding South Florida Mobile Food Pantry.

This marks a significant milestone for Publix as they venture into operating a food bank truck system. The primary aim of this endeavor is to provide essential and nutritious food items, such as fresh vegetables and fruits, to individuals who have limited access to healthy foods.

“We’re going to take one of our food trailers, one of the eight that we currently have, to reach out to the community and provide a variety of nutritious produce to those in need,” stated Todd Jones, the CEO of Publix Supermarkets.

Through these efforts, Publix is demonstrating its commitment to alleviating hunger and ensuring that wholesome food reaches those who need it the most.

