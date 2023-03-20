CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of Publix employees came together and volunteered in their communities for a week-long initiative to protect the environment.

More than 7,500 Publix associates across the company’s seven-state operating area volunteered at over 200 organizations including Keep America Beautiful affiliates, parks, zoos, gardens and other nonprofits focused on environmental sustainability.

Locally, volunteers, along with Publix President Kevin Murphy, helped to clean up and restore Sandy Ridge Sanctuary in Coral Springs.

“Since our founding, Publix has been committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, and that extends to protecting and preserving our environment,” Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens said in a news release. “We’re proud to do good together for the communities we serve by protecting our natural resources.”

