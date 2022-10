PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy smoke and fire led to big trouble at a storage facility in Pembroke Park.

The public storage facility caught on fire Monday night.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

All of the lockers inside the facility were damaged by the fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation.

