FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The alleged driver who was involved in a deadly Turnpike crash that killed a 70-year-old woman appeared in court, Thursday morning.

During Anna Giza’s hearing, her public defender decided to withdraw from the case, citing the fact that several employees at the office knew the victim in the crash, Bonnie Bouffard.

Giza will appear again in court at a later date once her case has been assigned to a new judge and lawyer.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Giza is accused of stealing a pickup truck and leading police in a pursuit that ended on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard last month.

As officers attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver to stop Giza, she struck Bouffard’s vehicle, pinning it against the wall of the Turnpike. Troopers pronounced Bouffard as deceased at the scene.

