PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at a Broward County jail, the second such death in a county correctional facility in just over two weeks.

Authorities said Alvin Stephen Modeste was found dead in his cell after he strangled himself to death while he was at the North Broward Bureau.

He was scheduled to attend a hearing on Thursday to determine his mental competency.

Modeste was arrested on Oct. 4 after his mother called police because he was throwing things around their house. He gave himself up to police after hiding in a closet.

Modeste was charged with culpable negligence and resisting arrest without violence. He was ordered to be held on a $5,000 bond.

In a letter to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes said Modeste suffered from a “well documented mental illness.”

Weekes told 7News that Modeste had been placed in a unit designed to care for the mentally ill in the North Broward jail.

“Individuals that are acutely mentally ill, and are going to manifest their mental illness through either harm to others or harm to themselves, need to be monitored,” said Weekes.

But that oversight, Weekes said, apparently never happened.

Modeste committed suicide by asphyxiation, according to Weekes, and was found dead in his cell. It is unclear what he actually used to harm himself.

“In this instance, it seems that this gentlemen was not monitored properly, where he had the time and the ability to harm himself, and unfortunately, he took his own life,” said Weekes.

News of Modeste’s death comes days after another inmate died while in custody.

Authorities said 29-year-old Janard Geffrard was beaten to death by his cellmate at the Broward County Jail, Dec. 16.

According to a confession by Geffrard’s cellmate, Kevin Barnes, Barnes told deputies he attacked Geffrard because he was gay and because he didn’t clean himself.

An investigation into the guards’ actions during Geffrard’s beaten was launched.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a statement that reads, “BSO’s Internal Affairs Unit has an open and active administrative investigation into the incident, and two BSO employees, a detention deputy and a detention technician, are currently on administrative investigative leave with pay.”

On Thursday, BSO pointed to a 2022 letter from Tony calling the incarceration levels of the mentally ill “a crisis,” and asking the county commission and other officials for resources and alternatives to jail.

Weekes said changes are long overdue.

“What we were seeking is that either the sheriff, the BSO, invite in some outside oversight, the Hope Institute, the best practices for jail reform in our community, or to have outside oversight come in to assist the sheriff,” said Weekes. “They have to also recognize that they have to treat those individuals with a heightened level of care.”

BSO released a statement in regards to Modeste’s death saying, “The incident is under active investigation, and one employee has been placed on administrative investigative leave with pay.”

