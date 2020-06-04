Protests gather outside Broward Sheriff’s Office after deputy reassigned

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A protest was held outside the Broward Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was reassigned for voicing his displeasure with the lack of diversity in the department.

The sisters of deputy Ron Thurston marched alongside the protestors down West Broward Boulevard on Thursday to demand that their brother be given his job back.

“He’s a great guy, great father, great husband, and I don’t feel like this department has done right by him,” Thurston’s sister Vernika Eli Moore said.

Thurston was reassigned after he vocalized on social media that he was not happy about the lack of diversity within the department.

“My brother did nothing but state facts and I just think that this is so unfair what has happened to him,” Kaykay Grant, Thurston’s second sister, said.

Thurston has been with the agency for 21 years. He is a vocal supporter of former Sheriff Scott Israel, which his friends and family believe motivated current Sheriff Gregory Tony to take action.

“It’s retaliation,” Moore said. “I don’t think the sheriff likes my brother very much for speaking his mind.”

The reassignment comes after the death of George Floyd, which has ignited protests across the country to demand changes within law enforcement.

“What Deputy Thurston has spoken to is one of the biggest problems in this country,” protestor Johnny McCray, Jr. said. “We don’t have police departments that reflect the community.”

According to Sheriff Tony’s campaign, the protest was organized by Israel’s political campaign. Israel was also marching with the protestors.

Tony’s campaign said that it was disingenuous and another example of Israel not being honest.

