WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Protestors gathered in Wilton Manors Saturday to protest against the actions of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency, after a deadly shooting that killed an American woman in Minneapolis.

The event took place at 1150 NE 26th St.

Demonstrators held signs that read “We stand against ICE violence, hold them accountable” and “Fight fear, stop deportations, crush ICE”.

The demonstration was organized by ICE Out For Good.

The protest in Wilton Manor is expected to continue Sunday, alongside other protests across the United States.

