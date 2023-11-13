FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters will construct a memorial outside Congressman Jared Moskowitz’s office, demanding an end to Congress funding what they allege as war crimes in Gaza.

Monday’s event, organized by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and the Florida Student Power network, drew attention to the human cost of the conflict and advocated for an immediate ceasefire.

“We’re here demanding a ceasefire because there’s a genocide happening in Gaza, in Palestine,” said Mishka Ahmad., a protester at Monday’s gathering. “We’re here united with AFSC, which is a Latino-led organization, and we’re here in solidarity with them, calling for a ceasefire.”

“People are dying and getting murdered in Israel,” said another protester, Itamar Friedman. “And they’re for that. They don’t — they’re not for peace or anything.”

With thousands of lives lost in Gaza, the demonstration seeks to memorialize the victims and bring their stories to the forefront. Coordinated on a national level by the AFSC, a religious society with a long history of engagement in Gaza, the event also calls on Congress members to publicly support a ceasefire and humanitarian access to the region.

Protest participants gathered at 11:30 a.m. outside Congressman Moskowitz’s office, located at 111 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. As police officers remained nearby to ensure the community’s safety, protesters peacefully chanted their opinions on the war.

The demonstration is a part of a national day of action, echoing similar events across the country, urging for a collective stand against war crimes and an end to the violence in Gaza.

