WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered in Wilton Manors to protest the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, days after a shooting in Minneapolis left an American woman dead.

The event took place near 1150 NE 26th St. on Saturday.

Demonstrators held signs that read, “We stand against ICE violence, hold them accountable,” “Fight fear, stop deportations, crush ICE” and other signs critical of ICE.

“I come out every week, because, every week there’s just one outrage after another, and the numbers are about three times, four times bigger than normal because of the outrage that happened in Minnesota this last week,” said a demonstrator.

The demonstration was organized by ICE Out For Good.

Demonstrators held another protest in Wilton Manors Sunday, alongside other protests across the United States.

