FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters took to the streets of Fort Lauderdale to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The crowd marched peacefully through the downtown area on Sunday afternoon. Participants chanted, held signs and waved flags.

Among those protesting were Palestinians and the organization Jewish Voice for Peace. Together, they also called for an end to the occupation of Palestine.

