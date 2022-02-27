HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians came together in Hollywood to show their support for the people of Ukraine as Russian invaders advance across the Eastern European country.

7News cameras captured a large crowd at Young Circle Park, Saturday evening. Many either held Ukrainian flags or displayed the country’s colors, blue and yellow.

“Stop war in Ukraine! Stop war in Ukraine!” protesters chanted.

Tamara Dempsey, who was born in Ukraine, said she is still in disbelief over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“I would never believe that Putin is such a crazy person to do this,” she said.

Ukrainian artist Linda Condes was also on hand at the rally.

“Belief and the love from heart is the most powerful, what we have nowadays,” she said.

Rally organizer Julia Nemesh echoed protesters’ disdain for the Russian leader.

“This is a very nasty decision, to start attacking Ukraine in the heart of Europe on the 24th of February,” she said. “I think even Russians got up surprised at this full-scale attack.”

Ukrainians in the U.S. may be miles away from their country, but rally organizers said their hearts are as close as they can be.

“I think this rally is one of those things that we should have done and we are doing,” said Nemesh, “just attract international attention, because I cannot travel back home, but I can certainly do lots of things here.”

Several demonstrators said they have family and friends in Ukraine who are currently living in the middle of a wat, and they feel standing united is they least they could do.

“We have to cut Russia from SWIFT [financial messaging system]. It’s an emergency,” said Dempsey. “You know, we have a few days only. It’s going to be victory, or it’s going to be not.”

The support for Ukraine across the globe is massive, as people watch the nation’s brave and selfless residents fight against the Russian invasion.

The images from overseas are tough to view for Ukrainians living in South Florida.

“This whole situation is extremely difficult and unpredictable, because technically, the Russian and Ukrainian nations are similar,” said rally organizer Raphael Nheli. “They were always brothers throughout history.”

But demonstrators said it’s the Ukrainians’ strength, soul and unity that is showing the world that they are not backing down.

Shortly after sunset, several girls were seen holding a large sign that reads “Stop war,” as well as “Make Ukraine a better place. Save Ukraine.”

The girls made the sign after their parents told them what was going on in Ukraine and that their own people have died fighting to defend their country.

The rally started at 4 p.m. and wrapped up at around 8 p.m.

