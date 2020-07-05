Protesters call out police violence, mourn death of Pompano Beach trans woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters stormed the streets in Pompano Beach in support of Black Lives Matter and against police violence.

About a couple dozen demonstrators gathered on Atlantic Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

7News cameras captured protesters holding up signs while chanting “hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black women matter.”

They said they want to keep the Black Lives Matter conversation going until change is made.

“If we can get some funding taken away from the police and put back into the communities, so we can change, not only the polices,” said protester Arthur Forrest. “We need change in our community. We need things that are going to build morale in our own community, and we need funding to get programs for this.”

The group also mourned the death of Bree Black, a 27-year-old Black trans woman who, police said, was shot and killed outside her Pompano Beach apartment last week.

Police are still searching for her killer. If you have any information on the shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

