FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters took to the streets of Fort Lauderdale to voice their support for Palestine and the end of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Cellphone video captured demonstrators chanting, holding signs and waving flags along the 200 block East Broward Boulevard, Sunday afternoon.

Protester Philip Issa said this is an urgent situation that needs to be resolved.

“I do not support the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, and I do not want my taxpayer money to be used for this unjust war,” he said.

Some demonstrators said they would like to see Florida and the city of Fort Lauderdale call for a cease-fire.

