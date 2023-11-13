FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered outside Congressman Jared Moskowitz’s office, demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Monday morning’s protest, at 111 E Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, was organized by the American Friends Service Committee and the Florida Student Power Network.

“We’re here in solidarity with them calling for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and stopping of U.S. funding to the genocide, said Mishka Ahmad, a protester at Monday’s gathering. “We’re here united with AFSC, which is a Latino-led organization, and we’re here in solidarity with them, calling for a ceasefire.”

Across the street, another group of protestors were out in support of Israel and their efforts in the war.

“They’re for terror. People are dying and getting murdered in Israel,” said another protester, Itamar Friedman. “And they’re for that. They don’t — they’re not for peace or anything.”

The yelling from both sides drew lots of attention from those in the area.

“I’m not here, nor there,” said Bill Klein. “I just don’t understand why we can’t figure it out.”

A similar scene took place in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Miami Beach Police were on hand as an even larger crowd took to the streets with people from both sides of the issue.

“The way to deal with Hamas, the way to deal with Palestinian grievances, is through negotiation towards ending the occupation,” said Alan Levine with South Florida Jewish Voice for Peace.

The demonstration is part of a national day of action, echoing similar events across the country, urging for a collective stand against war crimes and an end to the violence in Gaza.

As of last Friday, more than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

Health officials have not updated the toll, citing the difficulty of collecting information.

At least 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. Palestinian militants are holding nearly 240 hostages seized in the raid, including men, women, children and older adults. The military says 44 soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza.

