TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Nathan Gingles, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, father-in-law and a neighbor in Tamarac last month.

The notice, filed Thursday in Broward County Court, outlines multiple aggravating factors, including that the murders were committed in a “heinous, atrocious or cruel” manner and in a “cold, calculated, and premeditated” fashion.

Gingles, 43, was arrested in February after authorities said he fatally shot his father-in-law, 64-year-old David Ponzer, at a home where his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, was staying.

According to investigators, Mary, who was in the process of divorcing Nathan, fled to neighbor Andrew Ferrin’s home for safety, but Gingles pursued and killed them both.

Gingles was under a restraining order at the time of the attack.

The killings took place in front of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Seraphine, who was later found unharmed with Gingles at a nearby Walmart after an AMBER Alert was issued.

In addition to the murder charges, Gingles faces charges of armed burglary, child abuse, child neglect and kidnapping.

