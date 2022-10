FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continues for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian.

Prosecutors will continue their rebuttal case, Monday.

More witnesses are expected to be called on the stand.

Last Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from a psychologist who spoke about records he reviewed and time spent with Cruz.

