FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continued for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian.

Prosecutors argued that the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was planned out, Monday.

They made that point after defense attorney’s spent several weeks bringing in experts, psychologists and teachers, which told the jury that the shooter became the way he was due to drug use by his mother, mental health issues and all sorts of other challenges, to look for some sympathy from the jury.

In their rebuttal, prosecutors argued that the shooter knew what his was doing and that he planned it out.

Nikolas Cruz told a psychologist in the months after the shooting that he had been thinking about commiting the crime since he was 13 or 14-years-old.

Prosecutors pushed back against the defenses claim that Cruz was incapable of planning such a horror due to his learning disabilities and mental health issues.

The doctor that sat with Cruz said he planned it for months.

“If they choose a particular time, if they choose a particular weapon, a particular target, location, place, this is all an example of not quickly reacting on a moments notice, but planned premeditation aggression,” the doctor said.

It seems prosecutors are close to wrapping up their rebuttal, which will then leave the case to the jury as they begin their deliberations.

The jury will decide whether Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison or if he is sentenced to death, which must be a unanimous decision.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.