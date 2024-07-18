HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors on Wednesday decided to drop a child neglect case against a woman who was accused of leaving her child in a hot car while she shopped at a Walmart in Hollywood.

Anastasiya Motalava, 34, was arrested and charged on Sunday.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to a call on 301 S. State Road 7, at around 3 p.m., and found fire rescue assisting the child out of the vehicle.

In officer-worn body camera footage, the child was seen in the arms of a firefighter after they broke into the car. The car’s alarm was heard going off.

Police said Motalava left a window cracked down and shut the car off while she perused the aisles at the Walmart.

Surveillance footage, according to authorities, showed Motalava shopping inside the Walmart for over 30 minutes while the child remained in the car.

The child is expected to be OK.

It is unclear why prosecutors decided to drop the case against Motalava.

