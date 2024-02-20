POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a family accused of a high profile hate crime that had been tied up in the courts for years.

Three family members, including the parents and their son, asked to represent themselves in court back in Dec. 2022.

Yevhen Makareno, his wife Inna, and their son Oleh were accused of trying to kill a gay man who was romantically involved with their youngest son.

The attack on the man occurred in a Pompano Beach apartment in Aug. 2020, leaving the victim blind.

Prosecutors said that while the crime was committed, there wasn’t enough evidence to place the family at the scene and go to trial.

