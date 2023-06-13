FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Scot Peterson, the former school resource officer of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, faced a jury for the fifth time on Tuesday.

Prosecutors continued to call up officers as the jury listened to their testimonies in a Broward County courtroom.

Sergeant Gloria Crespo testified in Peterson’s trial and was visibly upset on the stand as she described what she saw on the third floor of the 1200 building at the high school five years ago.

Peterson is being charged after he failed to confront the gunman on Feb. 14, 2018. His attorneys said Peterson was not sure where the gunfire came from.

Prosecutors called other law enforcement officers Monday and they testified the sound should have been followed.

Coral Springs Police Officer Timothy Burton was called to the stand and when asked what should be done when shots are heard, he responded, “I would immediately go to the gunfire.”

When asked why, Burton said, “Because that’s how we are trained.”

Peterson’s attorney, Arman Borghei, was quick to point out his client wasn’t the only one not to go in.

“Had you peaked into the building or opened the door to look you would’ve seen those same things, correct?” asked Borghei.

“That’s correct,” responded Burton.

“But you chose not to leave your position of cover correct?” said Borghei.

“Because I was under the assumption that, based on Peterson’s intel, someone was in the parking lot,” replied Burton.

Peterson is facing 11 charges, seven of which are felonies. If convicted, each felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

