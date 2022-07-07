CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors said the man who confessed to shooting at a hospital in Coral Springs has a pattern of reckless and alarming behavior involving firearms.

In court Thursday afternoon, a prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office asked Broward County Circuit Judge Phoebe Francois to keep Sami Qureshi locked up.

“Your honor, we are now seeing all the warning signs right now, and I think the appropriate action has to be taken now,” said the prosecutor.

The warning signs the prosecutor referred to started in early June, when Qureshi posted videos on Facebook that show him firing a gun from the window of his car while he was driving.

Investigators believe he was warming up for what they said would be his next crime: shooting at windows on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs on Sunday.

7News cameras on Thursday afternoon captured the windows shattered and covered with plywood after Qureshi allegedly opened fire on them.

Authorities said Qureshi’s erratic behavior continued on Monday, when he was arrested after he attempted to steal $30 worth of groceries from a Publix supermarket at 10155 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Detectives said Qureshi pulled a gun on employees when they stopped him.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” and pulled him over a short time later. He was found with a gun and arrested, but he quickly posted bond.

Investigators in Wednesday tied him to the incident at Broward Health and once again took him into custody.

Qureshi’s father, Aeaullah Qureshi, previously spoke with 7News to provide a possible explanation as to why his son discharged a firearm on the hospital.

“The doctor told him that [his mother] is going to die soon, maybe a week or so, or maybe two weeks,” said Qureshi’s father. “That made him extremely upset.”

Francois set Qureshi’s bond at $200,000. As of late Thursday afternoon, he remains behind bars.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.