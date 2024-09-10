FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In 55 days, Broward County voters will cast their ballot on a proposed amendment that would expand the authority of the county’s Office of Inspector General.

A new proposed amendment will be on the Nov. 5 ballot, which involves keeping the Broward County Public School District honest.

On Tuesday, BCPS launched an educational campaign to inform voters about the amendment to the Broward County Charter, that would expand the authority of the Broward County Office of the Inspector General to include independent oversight of school board operations.

“The proposed amendment will empower the Broward County Office of Inspector General with the authority to investigate any misconduct, mismanagement, waste and fraud within school board operations,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

The job of the county’s OIG is to find misconduct, mismanagement and fraud in local government.

“The new branch of the Inspector General’s Office will include a new team of skilled personnel, including supervisors, attorneys, auditors, agents and support staff, ensuring thorough and professional oversight of district operations,” said Hepburn.

The independent branch would cost the school district $1.2 million.

“This new branch would have strong powers, like being able to request documents and conduct audits, which would help keep our district running smoothly,” said Broward County School Board Member Lori Alhadeff.

With this new branch, the public can report misconduct anonymously. Board members and the district’s audit department can also refer issues, creating accountability and transparency within a school district that has struggled with several grand jury investigations in the past.

“I’ve heard about some of the missed proprietorships and other issues of the past, and having an independent arm in Broward County’s Inspector General’s Office will assist in helping us maintain our integrity and ensuring that we have an independent eye on conducting some investigations, to make sure that we are staying true to what we need to do as a school district,” said Hepburn.

