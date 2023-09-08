SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the procession for Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson unravels in Broward County, the community stands united as it prepares to bid farewell to the fallen officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The fallen officer’s procession began following an early morning service on Friday at the LC Pointer Funeral Home.

Chief Jackson, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on August 28, was posthumously promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief, honoring his dedication and unwavering commitment to serving the community.

His journey in public service began on March 22, 2004, with the Deerfield Beach Fire Rescue, and he continued his career when he joined the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) as a Fire Rescue lieutenant during the merger on October 1, 2011. In 2013, Chief Jackson became a flight medic for the Air Rescue 85 team and was promoted to captain on February 24, 2016. His dedication extended beyond his duties, as he obtained an Associate of Science degree in Emergency Medical Services and earned numerous other educational certificates.

Chief Jackson was known for his friendly personality and his willingness to help others. He consistently exceeded expectations and displayed initiative in accomplishing tasks, earning praise from his supervisors.

Amidst the grief and reflection, Broward County officials will acquire a new state-of-the-art helicopter for the BSO. This decision comes in response to the catastrophic helicopter incident, which not only claimed Chief Jackson’s life but also that of Lurean Wheaton, a 65-year-old resident living in an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

The county’s resolve to replace the aircraft emphasizes the importance of maintaining modern and reliable aviation assets to ensure public safety.

“We need to be prepared and to be able to replace that aircraft,” Mayor Lamar Fisher said in Thursday’s commissioner meeting.

The approved $15 million allocation for the new twin-engine H145 helicopter, part of which will come from reserves, will expedite the process. Airbus, the manufacturer, unexpectedly offered two of these state-of-the-art helicopters, expediting the county’s efforts to bolster its aviation capabilities.

County officials also thanked BSO for paying for the funerals and expenses of both Chief Jackson and Wheaton.

“I just want to also make note and thank Sheriff Tony and the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their generosity to pay for Ms. Wheaton’s funeral arrangements,” said Fisher. “They stepped in, and they did that.”

On Friday, the procession will travel around several Broward County cities as it travels to The Faith Center Church in Sunrise. Drivers in the area have been kindly asked to remain patient as the memorial is expected to cause delays in the vicinity of the procession. Additionally, loud noises will be heard as a rifle volley will take place after the service.

Those who would like to attend are being asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. and are encouraged to carpool, as there will be many attending the memorial.

As Broward County mourns the loss of Chief Jackson and Wheaton, the fallen officer’s procession will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and honor the bravery and dedication of those who serve in the line of duty.

