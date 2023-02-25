HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians have come together in Hallandale Beach to show their support for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the start of the Eastern European country’s war with Russia.

Just before 6:40 p.m. Friday, 7News cameras captured at least 100 people near the 400 block of South Federal Highway. Some were seen waving Ukrainian flags or draped in the flag.

Organizer Darya Zalyvadna said the event aims to send a strong message: they want the war to end.

“The war is not over; the war is still on, and it’s escalating, and more and more people are dying daily,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s already left the front pages of all the news, so we are here to remind the people that war is still continuing. We still need your support, we still need all possible armory to support our soldiers in the front line.”

Participants at the rally plan to march and will hold a candlelight vigil later Friday night.

When asked whether more rallies are planned, Zalyvadna said she hopes this is the last year they observe the anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

