HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Family, friends and fellow first responders bid a final farewell to a longtime Pembroke Pines Police officer nearly two weeks after he was killed while on duty.

Loved ones and close colleagues came together for a private viewing for Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles Herring in Hollywood, Sunday evening.

Herring, a 21-year veteran, died after he was thrown from his motorcycle while patrolling the area south of Sheridan Street and west of Interstate 75, Feb. 9.

“He was operating that motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a palm tree and struck the officer as he was doing nothing more than driving down the road,” said Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno. “That action caused him to be thrown from the bike.”

Paramedics rushed the 54-year-old officer to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At a candlelight memorial held for Herring at the police department headquarters, the fallen officer’s police officer called him a bright light.

“He had a soft side, so much so that we gave him the nickname Pudding, because he loved police work, but he knew how to temper that police work with a compassion for people,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Christopher Sengelmann.

Now, after years of protecting and serving his community, those who knew Herring are preparing to lay him to rest and say one final goodbye.

“He was constantly smiling. I just thought it was built into him,” said Gerald Machurick, an acquaintance of Herring.

“He was just a genuine, nice person, and I just loved that about him,” said co-worker Espy Mize.

Herring is the first officer in the department’s history to lose his life in the line of duty.

A public funeral service with full honors will be held Monday.

Herring would have turned 55 in March. He leaves behind four children.

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association has set up a fund to help Herring’s family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

