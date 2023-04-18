CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former private school administrator was arrested and charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a minor in a position of authority.

Following her arrest by Coral Springs Police on Monday, Tracy Michelle Smith was fired from her position as Head of School at Xceed Preparatory Academy, located at 3301 N University Drive in Coral Springs.

Smith’s online bio, which has since been deleted, once said she “enjoys connections with students, faculty and families.”

The school’s attorney, Brian Bieber, released a statement on Tuesday: “The allegations resulting in Ms. Smith’s arrest yesterday came as a complete shock to everyone at the school. The school and its staff will cooperate with law enforcement in every way possible. A safe learning environment is paramount at XCEED – with no exceptions.”

She is being held at the North Broward Jail and her bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.