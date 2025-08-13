MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The staff and administrators of a private school in Miramar are searching for answers after being abruptly shut down by the city right after the first day of classes.

Monday marked the Light Academy’s first day of officially operating as a school. They are based in Vizcaya Park, located at 14200 SW 55th St.

After having their first day of classes go off without a hitch, the school’s principal said city officials told them they would not be allowed to operate from Vizcaya Park without being given a clear reason why.

“I am dumbfounded,” saud Dr. Cassandre Davis, Light Academy’s founder and principal.

Davis has been demanding answers from the city, along with students and parents, as to why they were forced out after just one day of classes.

“What I’m dumbfounded by is the lack of accountability, the lack of responsibility, the lack of a desire to make this better,” said Davis.

While they wait for the city to clear up why they had to leave, Davis’ staff has had to continue classes temporarily inside a public library.

“We can use the library today and tomorrow; we do not know where we’re going to be on Friday,” said Davis.

The challenge of finding a temporary place to hold classes has only been compounded by the lack of basic supplies they would’ve had at Vizcaya Park, which remains closed off to them.

“It’s hard to figure out what you’re going to do that day when you’re looking for a printer, when you’re looking for a copy machine,” said Davis.

Davis said Light Academy had initiated a contract with the city that allowed them to operate in July. However, the city began to reverse course last Thursday, sending Davis an email that reads in part:

Following up on our earlier meeting regarding the administration’s decision to terminate the contract with Light Academy, this email serves as formal notification of that action.

Davis said she has yet to be given any reason as to why the decision was made, though officials speculated possible concerns that led to the termination may have been related to the public and children having shared access to the same restroom.

“When we talked to some people on the phone, they said, ‘Well, we think it’s a bathroom issue, because sometimes if there’s a resident who’s there, if there’s a kid in there what do we do,’ and we said, ‘What did you all do this summer? This summer, you also had a summer program in the exact same building, and whatever concerns you mitigated then we can mitigate them now,’” said Davis.

7News has also reached out to the City of Miramar for clarification on the school’s closure.

The assistant city manager said it’s a legal issue, and they can’t provide any further updates.

“I am not an unreasonable person. If somebody made an error, that’s fine; let’s fix it, let’s move forward,” said Davis.

Davis is now left trying to reach out through her connections to find a building her students and staff can use longer term until the city can provide them with answers.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.