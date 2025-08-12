MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Just two days into the school year, The Light Academy, a private middle school in contract with the City of Miramar, faces potential closure after police ordered it to stop operating out of a local park, sparking reports of a brewing civil lawsuit.

Monday marked the Light Academy’s first day of officially operating as a school. They are based in Vizcaya Park located at 14200 Southwest 55th Street.

With 10 students enrolled at the academy, the day went off without a hitch, but shortly after school let out that evening Miramar Police arrived and told the Principal and Founder Dr. Cassandre Davis they could no longer function from the park.

Educators said they are frustrated because the school has been contracted with the city for a little over a year. In addition to that, the city did not issue a written notice detailing the reason for the sudden pull back.

It appears as though the city raised a few concerns while under contract including, the public and children having shared access to the same restroom.

“One of the concerns they said was ‘What about if someone is in the bathroom, the public is in the bathroom and the children are in the bathroom. What do you do about that?’ And we said we are going to provide direct supervision. We are going to make sure our children are always with us at all times. And we said what did you do this summer because this summer you had summer camp and it was the exact same situation; there were children in a room and the public had access to it. Well what did you do? And there was no response to that,” said Davis.

Davis continued to express that not everyone was the welcoming to the idea of the school operating out of the park.

“And the second one was the HOA’s are up in arms, people want to know about it, people are concerned; we said ‘Ok if that’s a problem let’s go to commission,” said Davis.

“And they also knew all of this [inaudible] contract,” asked 7News’ Reporter Danielle Garcia.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” replied Davis.

At the grand opening which was held last week, Davis spoke to perspective students, staff, teachers and parents about the school’s mission statement and what sets it apart from the rest of the schools in the district.

“[…] Are looking for schools that might be smaller just because of the sometimes, sheer fear that they have of their child going to middle school; like you don’t know the environment, ‘this is my baby, they just left elementary and now they’re going to the sixth grade’. The way Light Academy helps with that is because we are a smaller environment; we don’t have any more than 90 students. You see all of the staff. You just met all of the staff, so trust me all of the staff will know your child by name, by face,” said Davis.

Miramar Police confirmed that this is a civil cases that involves attorneys, preventing them from commenting any further.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.