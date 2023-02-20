DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday morning, lines of motormen were seen in front of Bonaventure Catholic Church where a private service was held for fallen officer Charlie Herring.

The church in Davie was packed with loved ones as they said their goodbyes to an officer of the force, a husband and a father.

“Charlie, I miss you, my friend. I will miss you tomorrow, I will miss you next week, and I will miss you in the next months and years to come,” said Andrew Feldman, a friend of the officer.

The deceased Pembroke Pines police officer was a 22-year veteran at the department and an army vet, who lost his life nearly two weeks ago while on duty.

“When I was 11 and you went overseas, I prayed for you because you were my world,” said Julia Dykeman, the officer’s sister. “I love you, my brother, and take great pride in the knowledge that I’m not the only one.”

He will be buried with full honors.

The 54-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle while patrolling the area south of Sheridan street and west of Interstate 75.

“He was operating that motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a tree and struck the officer as he was doing nothing more than driving down the road,” said Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno moments after Herring’s death.

At 1 p.m., a public service allowed the community time to say goodbye at Charles F. Dodge City Center.

Herring’s police family called him a bright light.

“He had a soft side, so much so that we gave him the nickname Pudding because he loved police work, but he knew how to temper that police work with a compassion for people,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Christopher Sengelmann.

After more than two decades of serving and protecting, the officer went too soon.

He is a father of four including children ages 19, 18, and 10.

“My dad was much more, he was so much more than just a cop. He was my hero,” said Evan Herring, a son of the fallen officer.

They described him as a good dad who was a big teddy bear.

“He taught me how to respect,” said his son in tears. “I never thought I’d be up here saying goodbye to him. It’s way too soon.”

According to those who knew him, Herring loved life, loved to travel and ride his bike cross-country, but above all, he loved spending time with his kids playing board games.

He is described as one of the good guys who deserved more time.

His last radio call was also played, “Officer Herring is 1042,” meaning he has served his last tour.

