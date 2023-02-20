DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday morning, lines of motormen were seen in front of Bonaventure Catholic Church where a private service was held for fallen officer Charlie Herring.

The church in Davie was packed with loved ones as they said their goodbyes to an officer of the force, a husband and a father.

The deceased Pembroke Pines police officer was a 22-year veteran at the department and an army vet, who lost his life nearly two weeks ago while on duty.

The 54-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle while patrolling the area south of Sheridan street and west of Interstate 75.

“He was operating that motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a tree and struck the officer as he was doing nothing more than driving down the road,” said Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno moments after Herring’s death.

Herring’s police family calls him a bright light.

“He had a soft side, so much so that we gave him the nickname Pudding because he loved police work, but he knew how to temper that police work with a compassion for people,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Christopher Sengelmann.

After more than two decades of serving and protecting, the officer went too soon.

He is a father of four including two children ages 19, 18, and 10.

At 1 p.m., a public service will allow the community time to say goodbye at Charles F. Dodge City Center.

