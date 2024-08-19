FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive sent a Toyota Prius careening into a house in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 35th Avenue and 13th Court, Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t until the car was removed that a gaping hole caused by the impact could be seen in its entirety. A pipe also burst in the wreck.

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear whether or not there were any injuries and what caused the car to crash into the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

