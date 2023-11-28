POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County prisoner transport vans and a car collided, sending a deputy and inmates to a local hospital.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.

A deputy sustained injuries but is expected to recover. Seven prisoners were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.