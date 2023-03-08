FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Someone, possibly driven by hate, targeted symbolic artwork in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver of a black Ford F-250 burned tire marks into an LGBTQ pride flag that’s painted on the road.

The police report also stated a passenger recorded him doing it.

It happened a week ago on Sebastian street, between State Road A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Lynn provided a statement that read in part: “The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is deeply disturbed this incident took place. We stand in support of our LGBTQ community and will continue to gather details surrounding this vandalism.”

A similar incident happened in Delray Beach in 2021 when a man defaced a pride flag street mural.

He was sentenced to two years probation and 100 community service hours.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jones at 954-828-5771.

