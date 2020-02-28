Prescribed burn in Everglades dies down

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A controlled burn in the Everglades has died down.

Officials set the fire in a conservation area to get rid of overgrowth that could fuel brush fires.

This fire burned Thursday evening, about seven miles west of US 27 and south of Alligator Alley.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service said they wanted to get rid of roughly 3,000 acres.

