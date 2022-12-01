FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.

The shooting happened between Sunrise and Broward boulevards in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday Night.

According to the GoFundMe page, 23-year-old, Ana ‘Ani’ Estevez worked at a Montessori preschool where employees confirmed her identity to 7News.

Detectives said the driver of another car opened fire on her vehicle after sideswiping her car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the shooter, who has still not been caught.

He was driving a newer model white BMW i8.

A passenger in the victim’s car, which the GoFundMe page says was her boyfriend, was also shot.

BSO has said his injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the BMW, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

