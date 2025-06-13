WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Wilton Manors started their prideful parade preps for this weekend.

The stage is nearly set for Saturday’s Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival.

Workers on Friday were seen setting things up for what they’re calling a typically massive celebration.

The festivities are set to feature six blocks of entertainment and a glow night parade which will include illuminated floats and vehicles marching up Wilton Drive.

The 25th annual event is set to start at 3 p.m. For more infromation, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.