HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 25-year-old pregnant woman who had been last seen over a month ago in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, Jenny Saint Pierre had been last seen by her ex-boyfriend at Gulfstream Park, located at 901 S. Federal Highway on Aug. 5.

At the time of her disappearance, detectives said, Saint Pierre was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Saint Pierre stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo reading “Benie” on her left collarbone.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, police confirmed Saint Pierre was found safe in an unspecified part of Miami-Dade County.

