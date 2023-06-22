DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pregnant woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the crash at Northwest 44th Street and Powerline Road, Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a FedEx truck and an SUV.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the SUV was seen rolled over.

The woman was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

