FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pregnant woman has been released from the hospital following an officer-involved multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a truck collided with a Lauderhill Police Officer cruiser and then collided with another car that was stopped at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 11th Avenue, Thursday night.

The expecting mother, who is seven months pregnant, was inside the third car involved in the wreck.

The officer, the woman and another person were taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution and treated for minor injuries.

As of late Friday afternoon, it remains unclear whether or not the truck driver will face charges.

